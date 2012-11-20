OTTAWA Nov 20 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper on Tuesday rejected what he characterized as the error of
the two main opposition parties on foreign investment, either to
approve all or to oppose all of them.
"The government's policy on these matters is very clear:
While we welcome foreign investment, (it) is to scrutinize every
individual foreign investment to make sure they're in the best
interest of this country," he told Parliament in response to a
question about CNOOC Ltd's bid for Nexen Inc.
"On the one hand, the position of the NDP (New Democratic
Party) as we know is to be against all of these investments, and
the position of the Liberal Party as reiterated yesterday is to
rubber-stamp every single one of them. We think Canadians expect
us to examine these investments carefully."