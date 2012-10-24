BRIEF-Covey Park Energy LLC buys additional Haynesville assets from Chesapeake Energy
* Press release - Covey Park announces acquisition of additional Haynesville assets from Chesapeake Energy for $465 million
HONG KONG Oct 24 China's top offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd said on Wednesday it was still working to secure Canadian approval for its $15.1 billion bid for energy producer Nexen .
The Chinese group's chief financial officer Zhong Hua told reporters on a conference call about third-quarter results that CNOOC was working to win approval for what would be China's biggest overseas takeover by the end of this year.
* InterOil: 91% of shares voted approve exxonmobil transaction
