HONG KONG Oct 24 China's top offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd said on Wednesday it was still working to secure Canadian approval for its $15.1 billion bid for energy producer Nexen .

The Chinese group's chief financial officer Zhong Hua told reporters on a conference call about third-quarter results that CNOOC was working to win approval for what would be China's biggest overseas takeover by the end of this year.