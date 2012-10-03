* Industry minister sees no public consultations in review
* Opposition motion set for defeat later on Wednesday
OTTAWA Oct 3 Canada's ruling Conservatives will
defeat a parliamentary motion asking the government to hold
public consultations during its review of the $15.1 billion bid
by China's state-owned CNOOC Ltd to buy Canadian oil
company Nexen Inc, Industry Minister Christian Paradis
said on Wednesday.
Parliament is expected to vote on the motion, presented by
the main opposition party, the New Democratic Party (NDP), later
on Wednesday.
"Oh no, we will oppose," Paradis told reporters when asked
how the Conservatives would vote. The government has a majority
in the House of Commons and can easily kill the proposal.
"What the NDP is asking is a public consultation and there
is no way that, you know ... What I've said is that we have the
tools we need to determine whether the transaction will provide
a net benefit to Canada," he said.
Under the Canada Investment Act, the federal industry
minister must review any foreign investment worth more than
C$330 million ($337 million) to determine whether it is of net
benefit to Canada.
The bid for Nexen has divided Prime Minister Stephen
Harper's cabinet and sparked a polarizing debate, pitting fears
about national security and control of strategic resources
against the need for capital. Nexen has a substantial interest
in northern Alberta's oil sands, among the world's biggest crude
reserves.
"We're open to investment but this particular transaction
will be scrutinized very closely," Paradis said.
In addition to asking for public consultations on the merits
of the deal, the NDP motion called for a clarification of the
concept of "net benefit" for Canada in making judgments on
foreign takeovers, which critics say is too vague. It also calls
for public hearings on the broader issue of foreign ownership in
the Canadian energy sector.