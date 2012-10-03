* Industry minister sees no public consultations in review
* Opposition motion set for defeat later on Wednesday
* Opposition to reveal Nexen stance on Thursday
OTTAWA, Oct 3 Canada's ruling Conservatives will
defeat a parliamentary motion asking the government to hold
public consultations during its review of the $15.1 billion bid
by China's state-owned CNOOC Ltd to buy Canadian oil
company Nexen Inc, Industry Minister Christian Paradis
said on Wednesday.
Parliament is expected to vote on the motion, presented by
the main opposition party, the New Democratic Party (NDP), later
on Wednesday.
"Oh no, we will oppose," Paradis told reporters when asked
how the Conservatives would vote. The government has a majority
in the House of Commons and can easily kill the proposal.
"What the NDP is asking is a public consultation and there
is no way that, you know ... What I've said is that we have the
tools we need to determine whether the transaction will provide
a net benefit to Canada," he said.
The New Democrats said they would unveil their official
stance on the deal at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) on Thursday. The party
says it is concerned about the prospect of a Chinese state-owned
enterprise buying up Canadian energy assets.
"Many Canadians are worried by the possible effects of this
transaction when it comes to jobs, national security and the
environment," NDP legislator Helene LeBlanc told the House of
Commons on Wednesday.
Although the party cannot directly block the deal it could
ratchet up public concern about the proposed takeover. Prime
Minister Stephen Harper has said the government will take public
opinion into account when studying the bid.
Under the Canada Investment Act, the federal industry
minister must review any foreign investment worth more than
C$330 million ($337 million) to determine whether it is of net
benefit to Canada.
The bid for Nexen has divided Prime Minister Stephen
Harper's cabinet and sparked a polarizing debate, pitting fears
about national security and control of strategic resources
against the need for capital.
Nexen has a substantial interest in northern Alberta's oil
sands, one of the world's biggest crude reserves.
"We're open to investment but this particular transaction
will be scrutinized very closely," Paradis said.
In addition to asking for public consultations on the merits
of the deal, the NDP motion called for a clarification of the
concept of "net benefit" for Canada in making judgments on
foreign takeovers, a term that critics say is too vague. It also
calls for public hearings on the broader issue of foreign
ownership in the Canadian energy sector.