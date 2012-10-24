* CNOOC working to win Canadian approval for Nexen bid
* Q3 output up 8.5 pct on new projects, overseas output
* Raises 2012 output target to 335-345 mln boe
* Q3 revenue up nearly 5 pct despite lower oil selling
prices
By Charlie Zhu
HONG KONG, Oct 24 CNOOC Ltd, China's
top offshore oil and gas producer, said on Wednesday it was
working to win regulatory approval from Canada this year for its
$15.1 billion bid for energy producer Nexen .
"Our team is still working to obtain approval," Chief
Financial Officer Zhong Hua told reporters on a conference call
about CNOOC's third-quarter results. "We still expect to get the
approval by the end of the year."
His comments came days after Ottawa held up Malaysian state
oil company Petronas' $5.2 billion bid for Canada's Progress
Energy Resources Corp, a move that raised concerns that
the Chinese offer for Nexen - which would be China's biggest
overseas takeover - could also be blocked.
Under a barrage of questioning from reporters, Zhong said
CNOOC had submitted all the documents requested by Canadian and
U.S. regulators for the proposed deal. He declined to elaborate
further.
A senior industry source told Reuters that CNOOC was shocked
by Canada's decision last weekend to block the Petronas bid, but
remained hopeful it would win Canada's backing for its own deal.
"It's a shock to everybody, but when you look more at the
detail you feel it's not as bad as it looks," said the source,
who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to speak to
the media. He noted the Canadian government needed time to
rechart its policy on foreign takeovers of Canadian companies.
CNOOC is confident its bid will go through as only about a
quarter of Nexen's assets are in Canada, while Progress Energy's
operations are centred in Canada, the source said, adding Canada
needs China to help develop its vast oil sands industry and buy
its crude oil.
"This is a hugely different deal," he said, noting also that
CNOOC had promised to keep all of Nexen's staff, list shares in
Toronto and make Calgary the headquarters for CNOOC's operations
in the Americas.
CNOOC is pressing on in its search for overseas assets as it
has only nine years worth of reserves based on its current
production - one of the lowest ratios among global oil majors.
RAISES FY PRODUCTION TARGET
CNOOC said earlier on Wednesday it expected to beat its
full-year production targets, helped by new projects at home and
higher overseas output.
In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, CNOOC said its
oil and gas production rose 8.5 percent in July-September from a
year ago to 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).
The company said it expected to produce 335-345 million boe
this year, topping its initial target of 330-340 million boe. It
produced 331.8 million boe in 2011, when an oil spill at its
Penglai 19-3 field in eastern China's Bohai Bay cost CNOOC 5.9
million boe in lost output.
"2012 net production is expected to exceed the annual
production target and achieve 335-345 million boe," CNOOC said.
Third-quarter unaudited oil and gas sales revenue totalled
48.44 billion yuan ($7.75 billion), up 4.7 percent from a year
earlier - even though its average oil selling price fell 6.5
percent from a year ago to $104.74 per barrel. The average
realized natural gas price rose 12.5 percent to $5.83 per
thousand cubic feet, CNOOC said.
Capital expenditure rose 47 percent year on year to 15
billion yuan in the quarter, due to a jump in the number of new
development projects and exploration activities.
CNOOC shares closed down 1.7 percent at HK$16.04 ahead of
the announcement, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index
added 0.3 percent. CNOOC shares have gained 3.7 percent in the
past month and 27 percent in the past 12 months.