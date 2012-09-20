* Asks how it is of net benefit to sell strategic asset

OTTAWA, Sept 20 The leader of Canada's biggest opposition party voiced "grave concerns" on Thursday about a $15.1 billion takeover offer by China's CNOOC Ltd for oil and gas producer Nexen Inc, questioning how it would be in the country's interest to sell strategic assets to foreign state-owned firms.

"We're very concerned about the potential sale of a strategic Canadian asset, not only to a foreign enterprise, but one that is wholly controlled by a foreign government that doesn't follow the same market rules as Canada," said New Democratic Party leader Thomas Mulcair.

The New Democrats traditionally have been skeptical of big business and until now had mainly criticized the process the Conservative government is employing to evaluate the Chinese company's bid for Nexen, rather than saying whether the bid should be approved or rejected.

"The question is how can it be in Canada's interest, how can it be of a net benefit to Canada, to sell a strategic natural resource to a corporation that is wholly owned by a foreign country?" Mulcair said in remarks to reporters.

In an apparent reference to a poll released on Thursday, which found 69 percent of respondents opposed to the deal, Mulcair said: "Now it appears from the latest information that Canadians share our concerns."

He drew a parallel with the government's 2010 rejection of a takeover bid by global miner BHP Billiton Plc for Canadian fertilizer producer Potash Corp.

"At least BHP Billiton followed the same market rules as we do, while the Chinese company...doesn't follow the same rules," Mulcair said.