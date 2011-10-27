(Corrects year-ago net income, Q3 revenue and percentage figures in paragraphs 2,3 and 5 respectively)

Oct 27 Nexen Inc's quarterly profit fell 65 percent despite higher crude prices as Canada's fifth-largest independent oil producer had to tackle lower production rates at some assets.

For the third quarter, the company earned C$200 million ($196.8 million), or 32 Canadian cents per share, down from C$581 million, or C$1.07, a year ago.

The company said cash flow, a key indicator of its ability to fund new drilling and projects, fell 14 percent to C$516 million. Revenue rose 6 percent to C$1.52 billion.

Along with conventional oil and gas production in Western Canada, Nexen operates the massive Buzzard field in North Sea and the struggling Long Lake oil sands project in northern Alberta. It also operates in Yemen, the Gulf of Mexico and offshore west Africa.

Production before royalties fell 22 percent to 186,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

Production in the quarter was mainly hit by the longer-than-expected time taken to commission the fourth platform at Buzzard and weather-related issues in the Gulf of Mexico. ($1 = 1.016 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)