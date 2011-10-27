(Corrects year-ago net income, Q3 revenue and percentage
figures in paragraphs 2,3 and 5 respectively)
Oct 27 Nexen Inc's quarterly profit
fell 65 percent despite higher crude prices as Canada's
fifth-largest independent oil producer had to tackle lower
production rates at some assets.
For the third quarter, the company earned C$200 million
($196.8 million), or 32 Canadian cents per share, down from
C$581 million, or C$1.07, a year ago.
The company said cash flow, a key indicator of its ability
to fund new drilling and projects, fell 14 percent to C$516
million. Revenue rose 6 percent to C$1.52 billion.
Along with conventional oil and gas production in Western
Canada, Nexen operates the massive Buzzard field in North Sea
and the struggling Long Lake oil sands project in northern
Alberta. It also operates in Yemen, the Gulf of Mexico and
offshore west Africa.
Production before royalties fell 22 percent to 186,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).
Production in the quarter was mainly hit by the
longer-than-expected time taken to commission the fourth
platform at Buzzard and weather-related issues in the Gulf of
Mexico.
($1 = 1.016 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)