April 16 Nexen Inc said first-quarter
output from its Long Lake project in Alberta rose about 10
percent sequentially as the Canadian independent oil producer
looks to turn around the project that has never reached its
capacity.
In the latest quarter, the company produced 34,500 barrels
of bitumen per day, up from 31,500 barrels per day in the fourth
quarter.
Nexen's C$6.1 billion Long Lake project has a nameplate
capacity of 72,000 barrels. But a series of technical and
operating issues has plagued the project.
The company holds a 65 percent stake in the project, while
China's top offshore oil company, CNOOC Ltd, holds the
remaining stake.
The Calgary-based company also said it has received
regulatory approvals to proceed with the development of two
drilling sites at Long Lake and Kinosis area.
