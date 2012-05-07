May 7 Nexen Inc said the Kakuna exploratory well in the Gulf of Mexico is being plugged and abandoned as it did not find oil or natural gas that had commercial viability.

The well was drilled to a depth of 30,300 feet at a total cost of about C$120 million ($120.7 million), the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9943 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)