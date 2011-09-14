CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 14 Oil production at Nexen Inc's NXY.TO Buzzard field is varying day to day as the company completes the tie-in of a fourth production platform at the North Sea field.

"We're in the final stages of commissioning the fourth platform," said Pierre Alvarez, a spokesman for the company. "We continue to see variable production, but we talked about that as part of our second-quarter conference call. It's nothing beyond that."

Alvarez declined to estimate current production at the field. It normally produces about 200,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Peter Galloway)