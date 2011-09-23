* Says efforts to ramp up output under way

* Work at Buzzard has taken longer than expected

* Traders cite Buzzard snag for Forties cargo being dropped

LONDON, Sept 23 Oil output at Nexen Inc's Buzzard field in the North Sea will remain variable until works are complete, the company said, potentially weighing on supplies from the home of the Brent benchmark.

The field is normally the largest single source of Forties crude. Forties usually sets the value of dated Brent, used to price up to 70 percent of the world's physical crude cargoes and part of the underlying market for Brent futures.

"Maintenance work and fourth platform commissioning continue and this work has, as we expected, resulted in production variability," said Nexen spokeswoman Patti Lewis in an email received late on Thursday.

"While ramp up efforts are under way we can expect production rates to vary until work at Buzzard is complete. We do recognise this has taken longer than expected; however, what's important is that we take the time required to get the job right."

She did not give any specific output rates for the field, which normally pumps about 200,000 barrels per day (bpd), or confirm or deny talk in the market it had been shut down.

A shipment of Forties crude oil was dropped from October's loading schedule and more were likely to be delayed, trading sources said on Wednesday, citing lower-than-expected supplies from Buzzard.

A source with a company owning some Forties production said on Wednesday Buzzard's output had been as low as 50,000 bpd and as high as 160,000 bpd in the last few days.

Forties shipments have been subject to an unusual level of delays and cancellations since May partly due to problems at Buzzard, supporting prices of North Sea crude cargoes and Brent futures. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by James Jukwey)