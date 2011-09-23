* Says efforts to ramp up output under way
* Work at Buzzard has taken longer than expected
* Traders cite Buzzard snag for Forties cargo being dropped
LONDON, Sept 23 Oil output at Nexen Inc's
Buzzard field in the North Sea will remain variable
until works are complete, the company said, potentially weighing
on supplies from the home of the Brent benchmark.
The field is normally the largest single source of Forties
crude. Forties usually sets the value of dated Brent, used to
price up to 70 percent of the world's physical crude cargoes and
part of the underlying market for Brent futures.
"Maintenance work and fourth platform commissioning continue
and this work has, as we expected, resulted in production
variability," said Nexen spokeswoman Patti Lewis in an email
received late on Thursday.
"While ramp up efforts are under way we can expect
production rates to vary until work at Buzzard is complete.
We do recognise this has taken longer than expected; however,
what's important is that we take the time required to get the
job right."
She did not give any specific output rates for the field,
which normally pumps about 200,000 barrels per day (bpd), or
confirm or deny talk in the market it had been shut down.
A shipment of Forties crude oil was dropped from October's
loading schedule and more were likely to be delayed, trading
sources said on Wednesday, citing lower-than-expected supplies
from Buzzard.
A source with a company owning some Forties production said
on Wednesday Buzzard's output had been as low as 50,000 bpd and
as high as 160,000 bpd in the last few days.
Forties shipments have been subject to an unusual level of
delays and cancellations since May partly due to problems at
Buzzard, supporting prices of North Sea crude cargoes and Brent
futures.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by James Jukwey)