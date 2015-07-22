FORT MCMURRAY, Alberta, July 22 A Nexen Energy
senior executive said on Wednesday it will likely take months to
find the root cause of an oil sands pipeline leak in northern
Alberta that was one of North America's largest-ever oil-related
spills on land.
Nexen, a subsidiary of China's CNOOC Ltd, is also
putting a higher priority on the clean-up and investigation than
restarting its Kinosis oil sands project, Ron Bailey, Nexen's
senior vice president of Canadian operations, said during a tour
of the site.
