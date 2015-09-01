CALGARY, Sept 1 Nexen Energy, the Canadian
subsidiary of Chinese state-owned CNOOC Ltd, is
shutting down its Long Lake oil sands operations in response to
an emergency regulatory order, a company spokeswoman said on
Tuesday.
Nexen estimated the shutdown process would take up to two
weeks as it suspends pipeline operations and attempts to
demonstrate to the Alberta Energy regulator that its pipelines
are safe.
The provincial regulator ordered Nexen to shut in 95
pipelines at the Long Lake facility last Friday as part of an
ongoing investigation into a large oil-related pipeline spill
discovered in July.
(Reporting By Mike De Souza; Editing by Alan Crosby)