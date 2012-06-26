(Repeats for wider distribution)
June 26 Canadian oil company Nexen Inc
said it has taken less time than expected to start producing at
a section in its Long Lake project in Alberta, helped by the use
of new technologies to ready wells.
The company is ramping up production at the C$6.1 billion
Long Lake project, which has not yet reached its targeted
capacity of 72,000 barrels of bitumen per day.
Nexen was able to begin production from Pad 12 at the
project by using Steam Assisted Gravity Drainage (SAGD)
technology after about 70 days, compared with its prior
expectation of 90 to 120 days.
SAGD is an oil recovery technology for producing heavy crude
oil and bitumen. It uses high pressure steam to pump out oil
from wells.
Nexen has a 65 percent working interest in Long Lake and is
the operator. The remaining 35 percent stake is held by CNOOC
Canada Inc .
The company has forecast production of 190,000 to 235,000
barrels of oil equivalents per day (boe/d) for the current
quarter, as it expects output at its Long Lake oil sands project
to move closer to capacity.
Nexen's shares, which have lost 15 percent over the last
three months, closed at C$15.75 on Monday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)