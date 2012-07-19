UPDATE 9-Oil steady, but down for the week as glut worries face OPEC cuts
* Dollar index hits session high as U.S. Treasury yield pare fall (Adds CFTC data, paragraphs 14, 15)
July 19 Canada's oil and gas explorer Nexen Inc's second-quarter profit fell and the company said it is on track to meet third-quarter production.
Nexen earned C$109 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, down from C$252 million, or 48 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Dollar index hits session high as U.S. Treasury yield pare fall (Adds CFTC data, paragraphs 14, 15)
WILMINGTON, Del., Feb 17 Energy Future Holdings Corp, which owns the largest power network in Texas, received court approval on Friday to confirm its plan to exit bankruptcy and be acquired by NextEra Energy Inc in a deal valued at around $18 billion.
* Investors await substantive policy update from Trump (Updates with close of U.S. markets, oil settlement prices)