March 21 WL Ross Holdings Corp said it would buy chemicals and plastics distributor Nexeo Solutions Holdings LLC from private equity firm TPG in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $1.67 billion.

The deal comprises up to 35 million shares of WL Ross common stock and $1.3 billion in cash and debt.

TPG will retain about 35 percent stake in Nexeo.