March 31 Nexgen Energy Ltd, a Canadian
uranium exploration company whose stock rocketed 79 percent this
month, is talking with multiple uranium producers and buyers
about selling a minority stake, its chief executive said on
Thursday.
But the Vancouver-based company does not plan to add a
partner before next year, said Chief Executive Officer Leigh
Curyer, a former executive with Uranium One Investments Inc
.
"We're unique for an exploration company - the executives
and board all have large-company experience," Curyer said in a
phone interview from San Francisco. "We know where we're going."
Mining explorers typically develop projects until sometime
before construction, when major producers with greater capital
and expertise take them over.
Potential strategic investors have expressed interest since
2014, but their enthusiasm spiked this month, Curyer said. The
company estimated on March 3 an initial resource at its Arrow
deposit in northern Saskatchewan of 202 million pounds, much
larger and higher-grade than expected.
That size would make Arrow the third-largest deposit in
Canada's rich Athabasca basin after two Cameco Corp
mines. It does not include 2016 drilling results, which have
also impressed.
Nexgen has entered non-disclosure agreements with interested
parties, but there is no hurry taking a partner, Curyer said.
The company has C$35 million ($26.93 million) in cash,
enough to fund itself to mid-2017.
Nexgen's stock runup demonstrates rare investor excitement
about uranium, which is stuck in a five-year slump. Brisk
reactor-building in China has led to forecasts of a uranium
shortfall by the end of the decade.
Arrow, fully owned by Nexgen, is located in stable rock,
unlike some uranium mines that are prone to flooding.
"I think this will be the most profitable uranium mine the
world has ever seen," said David Sadowski, analyst at Raymond
James, in an interview.
After several more years of drilling, permitting and
studies, Arrow might start producing uranium around 2022, in
time to capitalize on forecast higher demand, Curyer said.
Arrow is near two other attractive uranium deposits, owned
separately by Fission Uranium Corp and Areva SA
, raising the possibility that one company might
acquire all three.
Curyer hopes that will not happen until Arrow's resource is
more fully explored.
"Everyone asks me, 'is someone going to take you out too
early?'" he said, adding he thinks shareholders are patient. "We
have the foundations of building a leading supplier of uranium
on the global stage."
