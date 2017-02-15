Feb 15 UK-based financial broker NEX Group
said Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential
election had boosted trading activity, but it was too early to
know whether this marked the end of a prolonged period of
subdued market conditions.
The company, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds,
swaps and currencies, and was renamed NEX Group following the
sale of a key business to TP ICAP, reported an 11
percent rise in revenue for the third quarter ended Dec. 31,
2016.
It cited benefits from an increase in trading activity as
customers considered the impact of potential policy changes
following Trump's surprise victory on bond and foreign exchange
markets.
However, NEX said volumes in January were generally more
muted.
"It is still too early to assume with any confidence that
the previous and prolonged period of subdued market conditions
has come to a permanent end," Chief Executive Michael Spencer
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru;
Editing by David Holmes)