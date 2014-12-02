BRIEF-Assiteca to incorporate units Lertora F.lli e Courtman Insurance Brokers, CDM Insurance Brokers
* Board approves to incorporate units Lertora F.lli e Courtman Insurance Brokers and CDM Insurance Brokers
PARIS Dec 2 BPCE, France's second-biggest retail bank, said on Tuesday it is selling a 4 percent stake in French real estate group Nexity via a share placement on the market.
The 2,161,722 million shares are being placed through an accelerated bookbuilding at a price range of 29.25 euros to 31 euros, according to Societe Generale, which is acting as sole bookrunner for the placement.
Following the placement, BPCE will still own 36.5 percent of Nexity, BPCE said in a statement. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)
FRANKFURT, March 13 If non-high-tech companies adopt more innovative technology, that would provide a boost for European productivity, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday.
* Says Polish regulator asks to withhold dividend payout for 2016.