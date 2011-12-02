* Nexon shrugs off hacking, weak market

* Pricing to be announced Dec 5

* IPO many times over-subscribed - source

* Pricing likely towards top of 1,200-1,400 range-source

By Isabel Reynolds

TOKYO, Dec 2 Online games firm Nexon Co said on Friday that it would forge ahead with what is likely to be Tokyo's biggest initial public offering this year, brushing off the sluggish market conditions that prompted Nikko Asset Management to cancel its IPO.

Like U.S. rival Zynga Inc, which is also preparing to go public, Nexon offers its mostly PC-based online games for free, but charges for small in-game items, such as outfits for avatars, a business model seen by analysts as relatively recession-proof.

Operating profit at Nexon, whose roughly $1 billion listing on the first section of the TSE is set for Dec. 14, tripled to 30 billion yen in the year to December 2010 from 10 billion yen in 2008 and is on track to grow again this year.

"Everything's going according to plan," said an official from the company's investor relations department, when asked about the IPO.

A successful launch, likely the biggest this year in Japan, would be a welcome boost for Japan's stock market. The benchmark Nikkei average has tumbled about 15 percent since the beginning of the year, with domestic firms bruised by the strength of the yen and the March earthquake.

"With regard to the timing, it is always hard to judge because the market changes all the time," the Nexon official said. "But our company is focused on online gaming, so it was always a dream of our founder to list in Japan, the mecca of gaming. And since we are a global company, we wanted to pick a safe, transparent market."

He added that no effect was expected from a cyber attack in which hackers gained access to personal information on more than 13 million subscribers to the popular MapleStory game in South Korea.

Unlike Sony Corp, which was forced to close its PlayStation Network for about a month following a hacking attack earlier in the year, Nexon has kept the game running.

GROWTH PROSPECTS

Shares in Japan's Gree Inc, which also uses the "microtransaction" business model, have leaped 143 percent since the beginning of the year, although rival Dena Co Ltd has slid by more than 13 percent over the same period.

One analyst expressed doubt about Nexon's growth prospects, despite its stellar past performance, but a source with knowledge of the matter said the offer was several times oversubscribed and that he expected it to be priced towards the top of the 1,200-1,400 yen range announced earlier this week.

The official pricing is set to be announced on Monday.

At the top of the range Nexon would trade at about 16 times consensus earnings projections for calendar 2012, according to the source, roughly in line with Gree at 15 times.

"There is plenty of demand," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Asset Management. "It's attractive mainly because it's not affected by the downturn in the economy, and I think there are decent prospects for growth."

Nexon, established in South Korea in 1994, plans to use 14 billion yen of the proceeds to pay off debt, another 9 billion yen to construct a new building for its main subsidiary Nexon Korea Corporation and the remainder on upgrading games systems, including potential investments in third-party games developers.

Nexon's head office is now in Tokyo, but most of its board members are South Korean. China was its biggest source of revenue in the first nine months of this year, closely followed by South Korea.

"They probably want to boost their name value in Japan, which will help them increase their market share," said Akino. "That's a pretty convincing reason for listing here." (Additional reporting by Mia Tahara-Stubbs at IFR and Nathan Layne; Editing by Chris Gallagher)