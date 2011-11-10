TOKYO Nov 10 Online-game developer Nexon Co is planning to raise 95 billion yen ($1.2 billion) in an initial public offering and list its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 14, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Nomura Securities Co, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group and Barclays will manage the global offering, the source said.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange is expected to announce it has approved the listing after the market close on Thursday, the source said.

