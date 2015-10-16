NEW YORK Oct 16 NexPoint Advisors, a unit of Highland Capital Management, asked business development company TICC Capital Corp to hold a fair election of directors in a lawsuit in US District Court in Connecticut last week, as competing firms battle for control.

NexPoint, which has been a TICC shareholder since August, is asking for six directors to become board members at an Oct 27 special meeting of TICC stockholders as part of its bid to become the investment adviser.

NexPoint "seeks to require TICC and its Board of Directors to hold a fair election of directors at the upcoming special meeting, rather than the rigged Soviet-style election defendants have now made clear they intend to hold," NexPoint said in the lawsuit.

TICC, which typically invests between US$5m and US$50m in middle-market companies, and also purchases debt and equity tranches of Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs), has rejected NexPoint's lawsuit.

"We are aware of NexPoint's lawsuit and believe its claims to be without merit," a TICC spokesperson said. "We believe that NexPoint's nominations for election to our board at the October 27 stockholder meeting are invalid."

The BDC sector is under pressure due to deteriorating credit quality of their loan portfolios leading several BDCs to cut their dividends due to performance.

TICC said in August that its investment adviser had agreed to be bought by Benefit Street Partners, a unit of Providence Equity Partners. Later in August, Highland's NexPoint took its offer public. In September, TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX), the direct lending platform of TPG's credit-investment arm, announced its proposal, according to news releases.

"Commencing litigation was necessary to protect the stockholder franchise," said Thomas Surgent, partner and deputy general counsel of NexPoint. "We believe company management is conducting a sham election process designed to mislead stockholders and prevent them from choosing the best directors for their company. We strongly believe this conduct materially harms stockholders and is illegal."

A spokesman for Benefit Street Partners declined to comment.

TAKEOVER PLAN

As part of its plan, NexPoint offered to take a perpetual 1.25% management fee, which it said would save TICC US$26m over 10 years, and would waive another US$20m of management fees, according to Surgent.

NexPoint also offered TICC's stockholders a loyalty program - it currently uses a similar program in its NexPoint Credit Strategies Fund - where NexPoint provides a match of 2% on each share for any shareholder that stays in for more than 12 months.

"It's a very novel program  it's something that we could implement immediately upon becoming manager," Surgent said.

On Oct 9 NexPoint said it was increasing its proposal to include support for a tender offer or share repurchase program of between US$50m and US$100m, according to a news release.

The closing of TICC's acquisition by Benefit Street Partners is contingent upon TICC's stockholders approving a new investment advisory agreement and electing four new independent directors, according to an Aug 4 release. As part of the acquisition, Benefit Street said that it would transition TICC's portfolio from syndicated loans and CLOs to focus on private debt investments.

TPG Specialty Lending made a counter bid and said Sept 16 it was proposing to buy TICC Capital in a stock-for-stock transaction. That proposal was rejected by a special committee of TICC's board of directors, according to a Sept 21 news release.

"TSLX is the only proposal delivering substantial upfront value directly to stockholders, the true owners of TICC," said Josh Easterly, TPG Specialty chairman and co-chief executive officer.

"The other proposals would deliver no upfront premium and put stockholders' investment in the hands of external managers with clear track records of significant underperformance," he said. "Our offer is real, clearly delivers value and we believe in the best interest of TICC stockholders." (Editing By Tessa Walsh and Jon Methven)