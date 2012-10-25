Oct 25 Nexstar Broadcasting Inc on Wednesday sold $250 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $200 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, UBS and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NEXSTAR BROADCASTING AMT $250 MLN COUPON 6.875 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 6.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/09/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 546 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS