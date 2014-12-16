BRIEF-Stentys FY operating loss shrinks to 8.3 mln euros
* FY operating loss of is 8.3 million euros versus a loss of 9.5 million euros a year ago
Dec 16 Nexstim Oyj :
* Nexstim adds Chronic Neuropathic Pain Therapy to its clinical indication pipeline with co-operation agreement with the Walton Center
* Investigator-led 2-year trial will commence in January 2015 to look at the long-term efficacy of maintenance treatment for neuropathic pain with (Navigated Brain Therapy) NBT
* Walton Centre will act as a reference site for Nexstim in treatment of chronic pain
* Says estimates that this agreement will not have a significant direct financial impact on company for years 2014-2017
* Says market for neuropathic pain is expected to grow from $2.4 billion in 2010 to reach $3.6 billion by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, March 21 German medical technology company Carl Zeiss Meditec said it is to raise 300 million euros ($324 million) in a share issue to help finance acquisitions.
* FY revenue 12.3 million Swiss francs ($12.39 million) versus 11.9 million francs year ago