April 10 China's Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd
will form a joint venture with auto parts maker
Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd to design and make
electric power steering systems for Dongfeng passenger vehicles,
Nexteer said on Monday.
The venture - to be equally owned by Nexteer and a unit of
Dongfeng - will set up a facility near Dongfeng's headquarters
in Wuhan, China, Nexteer said.
Nexteer, whose customers include Fiat Chrysler,
General Motors, Toyota and Volkswagen
, currently provides electric power steering systems
for many Dongfeng-affiliated vehicles, including the Peugeot
2008 crossover.
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai
Sachin Ravikumar)