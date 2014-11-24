Nov 24 Next Biometrics Group ASA :

* NEXT Biometrics increases production capacity to 1.8 million sensors per month

* Has completed acceptance test of custom built, high capacity coating machine

* Will increase next coating capacity from 100,000 sensors to 1.8 million per month

* At same time coating cost will be reduced from $1 + to less than 10 cents

* Coating quality and system throughput has been qualified, and machine is now operational at its construction site

* Will be shipped to next sensor manufacture partner, INNOLUX, in December

* Coating quality and system throughput has been qualified, and machine is now operational at its construction site

* Will be shipped to next sensor manufacture partner, INNOLUX, in December

* Machine will be integrated in INNOLUX facilities in January and ready for mass production in February