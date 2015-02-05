Feb 5 Next Biometrics Group ASA :

* Says receives "New Segment" development order

* Received an initial development order, valued at $100,000, from a new client in its "NEXT-enabled market" sector

* The main part of the order is for consultancy

* Says can not disclose the client company or specific applications being developed