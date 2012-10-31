LONDON Oct 31 Next PLC : * Stronger sales in late September and early October made up for the unusually

quiet start to August * Narrowing our full year sales guidance to a range of +3.0% to +4.5% * Next brand sales (vat exclusive) in the third quarter were up +2.7% * Next brand total + 2.7% * Now expect group profit before tax to be in the range 590 million pounds to 620 million pounds (previously 575 million pounds to 620 million pounds).