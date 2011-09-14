* H1 pretax profit 228 mln stg vs f'cst 205-231 mln stg

* H1 div 27.5 pence, up 10 pct

* Sees FY pretax profit of 545-590 mln stg

LONDON, Sept 14 Next , Britain's No. 2 fashion retailer, raised its full-year profit guidance after posting an 8.5 percent rise in half-year profit, driven by a strong performance from its Directory home shopping business.

The firm, which also runs over 500 stores in Britain and Ireland, said on Wednesday it made a pretax profit of 228 million pounds ($360 million) in the six months to July 30.

That compares with analyst forecasts of 205-231 million pounds, according to a Reuters poll, and 213 million pounds in the same period last year.

Next, which battles the mid-market with sector leader Marks & Spencer said revenue rose 3.6 percent to 1.57 billion pounds.

Sales at Next stores fell 1.7 percent, while Directory sales leapt 15.1 percent.

The firm said it now expected a year to end Jan. 2012 underlying pretax profit of 545-590 million pounds, representing a rise of 0.4-8.7 percent on the previous year.

Its previous guidance was pretax profit of 527-577 million pounds.

Next reiterated that it expects pressure from rising costs, like higher cotton prices, to ease next year.

Its average selling prices rose about 7 percent in its first half. It expects them to be up about 8 percent in the second half.

The firm is paying an interim dividend of 27.5 pence, up 10 percent.

Shares in Next, which have increased by 23 percent over the last six months, closed Tuesday at 2,339 pence, valuing the business at about 4.03 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Rhys Jones)