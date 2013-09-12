LONDON, Sept 12 Britain's second biggest
clothing retailer Next posted a 8.2 percent rise in
first-half profit, helped by a strong performance from its
Directory internet and catalogue business as well as new store
openings.
The group, which trades from over 500 stores in Britain and
Ireland and about 200 more overseas, said on Thursday it made a
pretax profit of 271.8 million pounds ($430 million) in the six
months to July 27.
That compares to 251.3 million pounds in the same period
last year and analysts' average forecast of 268 million pounds,
according to a Reuters poll.
Revenue rose 2.2 percent to 1.68 billion pounds, with retail
sales down 0.9 percent but Directory sales up 8.3 percent.
The company also said it would raise the interim dividend by
16.1 percent to 36 pence.
Recent official data and surveys have shown an improving
outlook for UK consumer spending with cash-squeezed Britons
feeling more confident about spending money. However, retailers
including Next remain cautious on the market for the year ahead.
"Looking ahead the economy looks set to improve moderately,
albeit at a slow pace and with the risk that credit easing may
not translate into growth in real earnings," the company said in
a statement.
The firm has generally been able to defy the economic
downturn, helped by its strong online offer, new store openings
and diversification into overseas markets.
The group raised its annual pretax profit expectations in
July after good second-quarter sales growth, upping its guidance
range to 635-675 million pounds from 615-665 million pounds.
Shares in the firm closed at 5,190 pence on Wednesday,
valuing the business at 8.12 billion pounds.