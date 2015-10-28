LONDON Oct 28 British clothing retailer Next
posted third-quarter sales in line with previous
guidance and left full-year forecasts broadly unchanged.
Next, which trades from more than 500 shops in Britain and
Ireland, about 200 mainly franchised stores overseas and its
Directory catalogue and internet business, said on Wednesday
full-price sales rose 6.0 percent in the quarter to Oct. 24.
That outcome is just above the mid-point of its second-half
guidance range of up 3.5 percent to 7.5 percent.
Next forecast a 2015-16 pretax profit of 810 million pounds
($1.24 billion) to 845 million pounds. It was previously
forecasting 805 million pounds to 845 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6533 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)