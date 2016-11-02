LONDON Nov 2 British clothing retailer Next
on Wednesday narrowed its full-year sales guidance as it
reported a dip in third-quarter trading, though it maintained
its profit forecast thanks to cost savings.
Next, which trades from about 540 shops in Britain and
Ireland, from franchised stores overseas and online, said that
over the 13 weeks to Oct. 29, its fiscal third quarter, total
full-price sales fell 3.5 percent.
That compares with analysts' forecasts of down 1.5 to 4.5
percent and a second-quarter rise of 0.3 percent.
The firm forecast full price sales for the year to January
2017 in a range of down 1.75 percent to up 1.25 percent compared
to previous guidance in a range of down 2.5 percent to up 2.5
percent.
The mid-point of Next's new sales range is marginally lower
than previous guidance. However, it said cost savings have also
been better than expected, so its central profit forecast for
2016-17 remained unchanged at 805 million pounds ($985 million).
($1 = 0.8175 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)