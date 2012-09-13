UPDATE 2-Anglo American aims to resume dividend, no longer a forced seller
* Aims to keep around 30 central assets (Adds detail, background, updates shares)
LONDON, Sept 13 Next PLC : * Auto alert - Next Plc half year revenue rose 4.8 percent to 1.64
billion stg * Auto alert - Next Plc interim dividend 31 pence per share * Profit up 10.2% to £251M * Earnings per share up 18.7% to 118.5P * August and early September sales have been disappointing during what has been
an unusually quiet period * We remain cautious about the economic outlook * Maintaining full year guidance that sales, profits and earnings per share
will all move forward on last year
* Has been awarded a contract by Shell/BG Kenya for the execution of a seabed survey to detect natural leakages of hydrocarbons Source text: http://bit.ly/2m3kxHo Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 21 South African private healthcare provider Mediclinic expects a drop in revenue and margins at its Middle East business, it said on Tuesday, sending its shares down more than 5 percent in London and Johannesburg.