Unilever to start auction of spreads business in the autumn
LONDON, June 15 Unilever plans to kick off the auction for its margarine and spreads business this autumn, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
LONDON, March 23 Next reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit on Thursday, meeting its latest guidance, and said it remained "extremely cautious" about prospects for 2017.
The clothing retailer, which warned on earnings in January, said on Thursday it made an underlying profit before tax of 790.2 million pounds ($988.2 million) in the year to January 2017.
That compared to Next's own guidance of 785-799 million pounds, analysts' average forecast of 793 million pounds and 821.3 million pounds made in 2015-16.
"The clothing sector faces three potential threats: a sectoral shift away from spending on clothing, price inflation as a result of sterling’s devaluation and potentially weaker growth in real incomes in the wider economy," Next said.
Next did, however, maintain the guidance it issued in its January trading statement for the 2017-18 year. (Reporting by James Davey. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Dollar gains as Fed points the way to trimming bond portfolio * Report of Trump probe spurs some safe haven buying (Adds U.S. data, comment on palladium, updates prices) By Eric Onstad LONDON, June 15 Gold fell to a three-week low on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar as investors began to assess the potential for another U.S. rate hike later in the year, supported by data showing a strong U.S. jobs market. The losses in gold were limited, however, wi
LONDON, June 15 Stocks fell in Europe and Asia on Thursday as investor concern over the pace of economic growth hit shares in mining and retail sectors while the prospect of tighter monetary policy in the United States and Britain pushed up the dollar and bond yields.