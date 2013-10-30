LONDON Oct 30 Next, Britain's second
biggest clothing retailer, edged up its year profit guidance on
Wednesday after posting third quarter sales a touch above
expectations.
The group, which trades from over 500 stores in Britain and
Ireland and about 200 stores in over 30 countries overseas, as
well as through its Directory internet and catalogue business,
said trading had been volatile but did not mention unhelpfully
warm autumnal weather as it reported total sales up 4.3 percent
in the 13 weeks to Oct. 26.
That outcome was just above Next's guidance for sales growth
of 1-4 percent in its second half and represented an
acceleration from growth of 2.3 percent in the first half.
Next was reliant on a strong performance from Directory,
where sales increased 10.7 percent. Sales at traditional stores
rose 0.4 percent.
Though data and surveys have indicated the outlook is
improving for UK consumer spending, which generates about
two-thirds of gross domestic product, retailers are generally
still cautious as inflation continues to outpace wage rises.
Tesco, Sainsbury's and Debenhams
have all recently said they are not counting on the pace of any
consumer recovery picking-up significantly in 2014.
Annual growth in British retail sales unexpectedly ground to
a halt over the past month, hit by the first big fall in
supermarket sales since February, the Confederation of British
Industry (CBI) said on Monday. It said there was optimism the
stalling of growth was just a blip.
Next has generally been able to defy the tough macro
economic background helped by its strong online offer, new store
openings and diversification into new product areas, such as
homewares, as well as new overseas markets.
The firm said it now expected a 2013-14 pretax profit of
650-680 million pounds ($1.04-$1.09 billion), a year-on-year
increase of 4.6-9.4 percent. It previously guided to a pretax
profit of 635-675 million pounds.
Its sales forecast for the year was raised to up 2.0-3.75
percent from up 1.5-3.5 percent, while its forecast for earnings
per share (EPS) was increased to up 15-21 percent from up 12-19
percent.
EPS will be enhanced by share buybacks of at least 300
million pounds, of which 295 million pounds has already been
purchased, as well as a lower tax rate.
Shares in Next, up 45 percent over the last year, closed
Tuesday at 5,205 pence, valuing the business at 8.12 billion
pounds.