LONDON, Sept 10 Next, Britain's
second-largest clothing retailer by sales value, posted a 7.1
percent rise in first-half profit on Thursday after selling more
products than expected at full price.
The group, which trades from more than 500 shops in Britain
and Ireland, some 200 mainly franchised stores overseas
and the Directory catalogue and internet business, made a pretax
profit of 347.1 million pounds ($533.4 million) in the six
months to July.
That compares with 324.2 million pounds in the same period
last year. The group also reiterated its full-year outlook.
($1 = 0.6507 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)