* Q3 sales to date up 6 pct, below previous forecast
* May reduce profit guidance if warm weather continues
* M&S says no plans to change trading update schedule
* Shares fall up to 5.6 pct, rival retailers hit
By James Davey
LONDON, Sept 30 British retailer Next
warned on Tuesday it will have to lower profit forecasts if
unusually warm autumn weather continues and shoppers don't buy
winter clothing, denting shares across the sector.
Shares in Next, Britain's second biggest clothing retailer
by sales, fell as much as 5.6 percent. Shares in Marks & Spencer
, the country's largest clothing retailer, declined by up
to 4.4 percent, while department store Debenhams were
down by up to 4.7 percent.
The comments had extra resonance coming from Next which has
outperformed rivals for a decade due to a strong online offer,
new store openings and diversification into new product areas,
such as homewares, as well as new overseas markets. In July the
company raised its guidance for annual sales and profit for the
second time in three months.
"Next don't often lower guidance, so the fact that they have
said they may do so due to the warmer weather is hitting the
shares, which have had a strong run, and will also hit the
sector if the weather remains unseasonal," said Securequity
sales trader Jawaid Afsar.
September is on course to be the driest since records began
in 1910, according to Britain's Met Office.
Next's warning comes less than two weeks after the
employee-owned John Lewis, Britain's largest department store
chain, became the first major UK retailer to say shoppers were
delaying purchases of winter coats, hats and boots because of
unseasonably warm and dry weather.
Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz, the
world's second biggest fashion retailer, issued a similar
statement last week.
M&S said it had no plans to change its trading update
schedule. It is next due to update investors on how it is faring
on Nov. 5.
"Next are probably being unnecessarily cautious, ahead of
investor meetings this week, but the market is unlikely to take
any chances and the shares will be unnerved," said independent
retail analyst Nick Bubb.
OCTOBER'S IMPACT
Next, which trades from over 500 stores in Britain and
Ireland, about 200 stores overseas, and through its Directory
internet and catalogue business, said third quarter sales to
date were up 6 percent - lower than its previous forecast of up
10 percent.
"Cooler weather in August resulted in several very strong
weeks. However, warmer weather in the more important month of
September has had the reverse effect," it said.
Next said that at present its profit forecast for the full
2014-15 year remains within its previous guidance range of
775-815 million pounds ($1.26-$1.32 billion), given on July 29
and reiterated on Sept. 11.
"Our experience suggests that some lost sales are regained
when the weather turns. However, if this unusually warm weather
continues for the full duration of October then we are likely to
lower our full year profit guidance range," it said.
Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Freddie George said he was
maintaining his "buy" stance on Next and 2014-15 pretax profit
forecast of 805 million pounds.
"The mild weather...is impacting all retailers in the UK and
is only a temporary phenomenon. The underlying trends, in our
view, remain positive," he said.
Shares in Next, up 36 percent over the last year, were down
265 pence or 3.8 percent at 6,600 pence at 0905 GMT, valuing the
business at around 10 billion pounds.
(1 US dollar = 0.6153 British pound)
