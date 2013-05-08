LONDON May 8 Next, Britain's second
biggest clothing retailer, posted a small rise in quarterly
sales, with trade picking up after a slow start to its new
financial year as the weather improved.
Next, which trades from over 500 stores in Britain and
Ireland and almost 200 stores overseas, as well as the Directory
internet and catalogue business, said on Wednesday total sales
rose 2.2 percent in the 14 weeks to May 4, its fiscal first
quarter.
That outcome is consistent with previous sales guidance for
the full 2013-14 year of a rise of 1-4 percent.
Retail sales fell 1.9 percent, while Directory sales were up
8.9 percent.
Next maintained guidance for 2013-14 year pretax profit of
615-665 million pounds ($951 million-$1.03 billion) but said it
remained cautious about the consumer environment.