* Total sales up 11.9 pct year-on-year from Nov. 1 to Dec.
24
* Yr to Dec. 24 sales up 5 pct, 1.25 pct ahead of guidance
* Raises yr profit forecast to 684-700 mln stg
* Sees sales growth of 3-7 pct in 2014-15
* Shares rise 11 pct to record high
(Adds detail, background, CEO comment, shares)
By James Davey
LONDON, Jan 3 Next Plc, Britain's
second-largest clothing retailer, raised its yearly profit
outlook on the back of pre-Christmas sales that topped its own
forecast, placing it firmly among the sector's winners in the
festive trading season.
Shares in the company, up 47 percent over the last year,
rose another 11 percent to a record high after it said total
sales rose 11.9 percent in the Nov. 1 to Dec. 24 period, helped
by its policy of not offering price-cutting promotions before
Christmas.
Sales in the year to Dec. 24 were up 5.0 percent, 1.25
percent ahead of the top end of guidance issued in October by
the company which targets the mass market with clothing ranging
from suits to underwear.
The outcome was in contrast to Debenhams, Britain's
second-largest department stores group, which issued a profit
warning on Tuesday, blaming the highly promotional pre-Christmas
environment and mild weather which curbed demand for warm winter
garments.
That was an ominous sign for Britain's biggest clothing
retailer Marks & Spencer, whose rare move to cut prices
before Christmas has prompted fears it too has suffered poor
trading. It is scheduled to update on Jan. 9.
Alongside Next in the winners category so far are department
store groups John Lewis and House of Fraser, which both
posted positive statements on Thursday.
However, Next cautioned investors not to expect a
continuation of the level of growth it saw in the run-up to
Christmas, predicting sales growth of between 3 and 7 percent in
its 2014-15 financial year.
Chief Executive Simon Wolfson, a prominent Conservative
Party supporter who sits in the upper house of Parliament, said
although the economy was likely to continue to steadily improve,
lack of growth in real earnings looked set to persist and there
was no reason to expect a significant increase in consumer
spending in 2014.
RETURN TO GROWTH
"We wouldn't want people to believe that there's going to be
a return to the sort of levels of consumer expenditure growth
that there were in the early 2000s," he told Reuters.
Wolfson also cautioned that a return to economic growth was
likely to result in higher interest rates which, in turn, was
likely to moderate the spending of those with mortgages.
Separately on Friday a survey by mortgage lender Nationwide
showed UK house prices jumped in December by the biggest amount
in more than four years - a trend likely to fuel concerns that
government policies may be creating a housing bubble which may
require corrective measures.
The outlook for UK consumer spending may become clearer next
week when Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, and J
Sainsbury, the No. 3, also issue trading statements.
Next attributed its performance to improvements in its
seasonal knitwear, nightwear and gift offers, and said increased
confidence in online deliveries meant more customers continued
to trade via the Next Directory internet and catalogue business
right up to the weekend before Christmas.
"We weren't planning for anything like as good a Christmas
as we had," said Wolfson.
Next Directory sales soared 21 percent, while sales at the
group's more than 500 stores in Britain and Ireland - and about
200 stores in over 30 countries overseas - increased 7.7
percent.
The firm now expects a pretax profit of between 684 million
pounds ($1.1 billion) and 700 million in the year to end-January
2014, ahead of previous guidance of 650 to 680 million.
Shares in Next were up 530 pence at 6,065p by 0944 GMT,
valuing the business at 9.5 billion pounds.
Analyst Freddie George at brokerage Cantor Fitzgerald raised
his 2013-14 pretax profit forecast by 29 million pounds to 695
million, made similar revisions to subsequent years and upgraded
his recommendation to "buy" from "hold".
Next also said it would pay a special dividend of 50 pence a
share at a cost of 75 million pounds and outlined a plan for
more payouts rather than share buybacks.
($1 = 0.6084 British pounds)
(Editing by Kate Holton and David Holmes)