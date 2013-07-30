LONDON, July 30 Next, Britain's second
biggest clothing retailer, raised its profit expectations for
the year after sales growth accelerated in its second quarter,
partly reflecting favourable seasonal weather conditions.
The group, which trades from over 500 stores in Britain and
Ireland and about 200 stores overseas, as well as through its
Directory internet and catalogue business, said on Tuesday total
sales rose 2.3 percent in the 26 weeks to July 27.
The outcome compares with first quarter growth of 2.2
percent and was consistent with previous sales guidance for the
full 2013-14 year of growth of 1 percent to 4 percent.
That guidance was adjusted to growth of 1.5 percent to 3.5
percent. It raised and narrowed guidance for pretax profit to
635-675 million pounds ($975 million-$1.0billion) from 615-665
million pounds.