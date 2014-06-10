LONDON, June 10 Next product director
Christos Angelides has quit Britain's second largest clothing
retailer to take up a post with U.S. apparel firm Abercrombie &
Fitch.
Next said on Tuesday that Angelides, 51, who has so far
spent his entire career at the British firm, will leave in
September.
In a separate statement Abercrombie and Fitch said he had
been named president of its Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie
kids brands and would take up the position in October.
Angelides' imminent departure is the second exit of a
long-serving senior executive announced by Next in less than a
month.
It said in May that Finance Director David Keens, who has
held the post for 23 years, will retire from the group in March
next year.
Shares in Next, up 12 percent over the last year, were down
1.2 percent at 6,545 pence at 1344 GMT.
(Reporting by James Davey)