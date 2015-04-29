April 29 Next Plc

* Full price sales for first thirteen weeks of financial year were up +3.2% of which +1.9% came from opening of new space

* This is slightly ahead of guidance we gave in March for first half of year, which was 0% to +3%

* Sales in Q1 were flattered by earlier launch of our summer "new-in" brochure, which helpfully coincided with much warmer weather

* We estimate that this timing effect increased our reported number by around +0.6%

* Total sales were up more than full price sales and +4.1% ahead of last year

* This was as a result of a longer tail to our winter end-of-season sale and a larger mid-season sale in Directory

* Sales guidance for first half and sales and profit guidance for full year remains unchanged

* A further special dividend of 60 pence per share on 3 August 2015 to shareholders registered at close of business on 10 July