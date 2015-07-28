LONDON, July 28 Next, Britain's
second-largest clothing retailer, edged-up its annual sales and
profit forecasts on Tuesday after beating its own guidance for
first half sales growth.
The firm, which trades from over 500 stores in Britain and
Ireland and about 200, mainly franchised, overseas, as well as
the Directory catalogue and internet business, said total full
price sales rose 3.5 percent in the 26 weeks to July 25.
That compared to first quarter growth of 3.2 percent and
guidance for the first half of flat to up 3
percent.
The mid-point of Next's full year profit guidance was
increased by 1.9 percent from 810 million pounds ($1.3 billion)
to 825 million pounds, while its full year sales guidance range
was increased to up 3.5-6 percent.
($1 = 0.6423 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)