LONDON, March 24 British clothing retailer Next
met its latest guidance with a 5 percent rise in annual
profit but cautioned 2016 could be the toughest it has faced
since 2008 as it anticipates a more difficult economic
environment.
Next, which trades from more than 500 shops in Britain and
Ireland, about 200 mainly franchised stores overseas and its
Directory catalogue and Internet business, said on Thursday it
made a profit before tax of 821.3 million pounds ($1.2
billion)in the year to January 2016.
That compared to company guidance of about 817 million
pounds (800-834 million pounds) and 782 million pounds made in
the 2014-15 year.
Next forecast sales in a range of down 1 percent to up 4
percent for its 2016-17 year. Previous guidance was growth of 1
percent to 6 percent.
($1 = 0.7102 pounds)
