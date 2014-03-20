BRIEF-Sainsbury's "happy" with 2016-17 profit consensus of 578 mln stg
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
LONDON, March 20 Next, Britain's second-largest clothing retailer, met guidance with a 11.8 percent rise in year profit driven by growth at its Directory internet and catalogue business.
The firm, which also trades from over 500 stores in Britain and Ireland and almost 200 stores in more than 30 countries overseas, said on Thursday it made a profit before tax of 695.2 million pounds ($1.16 billion) in the year to end-Jan. 2014.
That compares to Next's own guidance of 684-700 million pounds, analysts' consensus forecast of 695 million pounds and 621.6 million pounds made in the 2012-13 year.
Underlying earnings per share rose 23 percent to 366 pence, boosted by share buy-backs and the dividend was increased 23 percent to 129 pence.
The firm forecast sales growth of 4-8 percent in its 2014-15 year, with pretax profit rising to 730-770 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6014 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling
March 16 Balfour Beatty reported a return to annual profit on Thursday as its British construction benefited in the second half from the diminishing impact of loss-making historic contracts. A pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31 marked a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Its order book from continuing operations at constant exchange rates rose 15 percent to 12.7