UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
LONDON, March 19 British clothing retailer Next met guidance with a 12.5 percent rise in year profit, powered by sales growth at both its stores and Directory internet business.
The firm, which trades from over 500 stores in Britain and Ireland and almost 200 stores overseas, said on Thursday it made an underlying profit before tax of 782 million pounds ($1.16 billion) in the year to end-Jan. 2015.
That compares to Next's own guidance of 765-785 million pounds and 695 million pounds made in the 2013-14 year.
Underlying earnings per share (EPS) rose 15 percent to 420 pence and the ordinary dividend was increased by 16 percent to 150 pence a share.
Next forecast sales growth of 1.5-5.5 percent for its 2015-16 year, with pretax profit of 785-835 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6716 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
(Adds details, quote) LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26. Food prices started to edge up in Britain in the final three months of 2016, ending m
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.