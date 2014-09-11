LONDON, Sept 11 Next, Britain's second biggest clothing retailer by sales value, posted a 19.3 percent rise in first half profit, with growth at both its stores and home shopping business.

The group, which trades from over 500 stores in Britain and Ireland, about 200 stores overseas, and through its Directory internet and catalogue business, said on Thursday it made a pretax profit of 324.2 million pounds in the six months to July, up from 271.8 million pounds made in the same period last year.

Next is outperforming rivals, such as Marks & Spencer , because of a strong online offer, a constant stream of new store openings and diversification into new product areas, such as homewares, as well as new overseas markets.

It also reiterated the guidance it issued in July. (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey)