LONDON, Sept 30 British clothing retailer Next
said on Tuesday it will have to lower its full-year
profit forecast if the country's unusually warm autumn weather
continues.
The firm said that at present its profit forecast for the
full year remains within previous guidance given on July 29 and
reiterated on Sept. 11.
"Our experience suggests that some lost sales are regained
when the weather turns. However, if this unusually warm weather
continues for the full duration of October then we are likely to
lower our full year profit guidance range of 775-815 million
pounds ($1.26-$1.32 billion)," it said.
Next said third quarter sales to date were up 6 percent,
lower than its previous forecast of 10 percent.
(1 US dollar = 0.6153 British pound)
