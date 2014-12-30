* Sales in 58 days to Dec. 25 up 2.9 pct
* Sees full-year pretax profit up 11.5 pct
* Shares rise some 4 pct, topping FTSE 100 index
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Dec 30 Next signalled brighter
prospects for British retailers on Tuesday with a solid rise in
Christmas sales, especially online, without resorting to the
discounting seen on many shopping streets.
The British fashion company has outperformed rivals for a
decade thanks to its strong online business, new stores and
diversification overseas and into areas such as homewares.
The group's skills in multichannel shopping across stores,
catalogue and online, helped to produce a 2.9 percent increase
in sales from Oct. 28 to Dec. 24, at the upper end of its
expectations.
Next, the first big British retailer to report on the
holiday season, benefited from its policy of not cutting prices
before Christmas. And it did not take part in "Black Friday"
promotions in late November that sent Britain's retail sales
growth to a 27-year high.
Before Black Friday, retailers had been having a tough time
due partly due to a mild autumn that hit sales of winter
fashions. Muted wage growth in Britain has also forced consumers
to keep spending under control.
Chief Executive Simon Wolfson said Christmas had been a
little bit better than he had expected back in the autumn, when
warm weather was hurting sales of winter clothes. This forced
Next to cut its profit guidance and fourth-quarter sales
expectations.
"We had discounted all the bad news in October," he said.
Full-price sales at Next dipped slightly in the week of
Black Friday, a phenomenon imported from the United States, but
rose week-on-week in the run up to Christmas.
Wolfson said Next also had a successful post-Christmas
clearance, with more stock on offer than a year earlier.
The group said it now expected profit for the year to Jan.
24 to rise 11.5 percent to be within 10 million pounds ($15.5
million) either side of 775 million pounds, 5 million pounds
ahead of the midpoint guidance it issued in October.
Next's shares, which have risen 22 percent in the last 12
months, were up 3.9 percent at 6,772 pence at 1246 GMT. Its
rival Marks & Spencer was up 0.2 percent.
Neil Saunders, managing director of retail consultancy
Conlumino, said Next outperformed for a number of reasons.
"Its range is well priced and well positioned and so it
easily captures a large share of shoppers. It is also a leader
in multichannel, which makes it convenient and easy place to
shop," he said. "Its policy of not discounting outside of sales
periods is highly beneficial for margins and profits."
Next's Directory Internet and catalogue business was the
standout performer in the run up to Christmas with a 7.5 percent
rise in sales. Sales in its stores rose 0.5 percent, it said.
"More people were doing their Christmas shopping online than
last year, and that trend seems to be continuing," Wolfson said.
But stores remained central to its growth strategy, he said,
with about half of online orders picked up in shops.
Researchers Mintel had predicted European online retail
sales would rise 17 percent to 193 billion euros this year, up
from 15 percent in 2013.
But there is also evidence that a greater proportion of this
growth is from shops offering customers the option of picking up
online orders in store.
Wolfson said the outlook for the British consumer looked
relatively benign, and he said an end to the decline in real
wages boded well for the retailer. But he remained cautious
about the group's sales budget for the year ahead.
Wolfson said Next would open about 350,000 square feet of
new space in the coming year, and some could come from land
owned by grocers. "There are some sites that supermarkets have
where we would be interested in taking additional space."
Next said it would pay a further special dividend of 50
pence a share.
($1 = 0.6437 pounds)
(Editing by Susan Thomas and Jane Merriman)