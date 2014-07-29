Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
LONDON, July 29 Next, Britain's second biggest clothing retailer, raised its guidance for annual sales and profit for the second time in three months after a strong second quarter performance, helped by favourable weather and new store openings.
The group, which trades from over 500 stores in Britain and Ireland and about 200 stores in more than 40 countries overseas, as well as through its Directory internet and catalogue business, said on Tuesday it now expected a 2014-15 pretax profit of 775-815 million pounds ($1.32-$1.38 billion).
That compares to previous guidance of 750-790 million pounds, and would represent growth of 11-17 percent on the 695 million pounds made in 2013-14.
Next said its total sales rose 10.7 percent in the 26 weeks to July 26, having been up 10.8 percent in the first quarter.
Store sales rose 7.5 percent, while Next Directory sales were up 16.2 percent.
Next raised its full year sales guidance to 7-10 percent from 5.5-9.5 percent previously. ($1 = 0.5892 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.